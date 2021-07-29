Turnstile Premiere New Single & Music Video “Blackout”
Turnstile premiere their new track and music video “Blackout” streaming online via YouTube below. It’s the latest single to arrive from the group’s impendingnew album “Glow On“, due out on August 27, through Roadrunner Records.
The band’s soon out touring. You can catch them at the following dates:
08/22 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
w/ Show Me The Body & Never Ending Game:
08/28 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp
08/29 Oxnard, CA – Oxnard Performing Arts Center
08/30 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall
Turnstile:
09/09 Chicago, IL – Metro
09/12 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
09/16 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
09/23 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/25 Indianola, IA – Knotfest Iowa
09/26 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
w/ $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai and more:
09/29 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces
10/01 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/02 New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World
10/03 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
10/05 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live
10/07 New York, NY – Pier 17
10/08 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
10/09 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/10 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
10/13 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoors
10/15 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
10/16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
10/17 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10/19 St. Louis, MO – The Factory At The District
10/20 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
10/22 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
10/23 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/24 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
10/26 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
10/29 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
10/30 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/02 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/03 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
11/05 San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
11/06 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Outdoors
11/10 Chandler, AZ – Rawhide Events Center
11/12 Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park
11/14 San Francisco, CA – The Midway Outdoors
