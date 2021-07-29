Turnstile Premiere New Single & Music Video “Blackout”

Turnstile premiere their new track and music video “Blackout” streaming online via YouTube below. It’s the latest single to arrive from the group’s impendingnew album “Glow On“, due out on August 27, through Roadrunner Records.

The band’s soon out touring. You can catch them at the following dates:

08/22 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

w/ Show Me The Body & Never Ending Game:

08/28 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

08/29 Oxnard, CA – Oxnard Performing Arts Center

08/30 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

Turnstile:

09/09 Chicago, IL – Metro

09/12 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

09/16 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

09/23 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/25 Indianola, IA – Knotfest Iowa

09/26 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

w/ $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai and more:

09/29 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces

10/01 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/02 New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World

10/03 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

10/05 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

10/07 New York, NY – Pier 17

10/08 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

10/09 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/10 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

10/13 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoors

10/15 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

10/16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

10/17 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/19 St. Louis, MO – The Factory At The District

10/20 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

10/22 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

10/23 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/24 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

10/26 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

10/29 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

10/30 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/02 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/03 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

11/05 San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

11/06 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Outdoors

11/10 Chandler, AZ – Rawhide Events Center

11/12 Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

11/14 San Francisco, CA – The Midway Outdoors