Jinjer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mediator”

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

“Mediator” has premiered as the second advance track from Jinjer‘s impending new album “Wallflowers“, due out on August 27th via Napalm Records. You can watch a new music video for the single via YouTube below:

Explain the band:

“With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn’t it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world’s fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals… the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth… Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn’t understand life at all…”

The band’s fall North American tour will kick off in October and find them out with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti:

10/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/23 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/24 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/25 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/27 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

10/28 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA

10/30 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

10/31 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11/02 Denver, CO – Summit

11/04 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

11/05 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

11/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

11/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

11/13 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

11/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix

11/19 Montreal, QC – M Telus

11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground

11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus

12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues

12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom