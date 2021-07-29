Jinjer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mediator”
“Mediator” has premiered as the second advance track from Jinjer‘s impending new album “Wallflowers“, due out on August 27th via Napalm Records. You can watch a new music video for the single via YouTube below:
Explain the band:
“With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn’t it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world’s fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals… the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth… Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn’t understand life at all…”
The band’s fall North American tour will kick off in October and find them out with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti:
10/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/23 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
10/24 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10/25 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10/27 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
10/28 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA
10/30 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
10/31 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
11/02 Denver, CO – Summit
11/04 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
11/05 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
11/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
11/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
11/13 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
11/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix
11/19 Montreal, QC – M Telus
11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground
11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus
12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues
12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
