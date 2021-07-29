As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso Premieres Debut EP “Tension Rising/Light Of Day”

As I Lay Dying guitarist/vocalist Phil Sgrosso premieres his two-song solo debut EP “Tension Rising/Light Of Day” streaming via Spotify below. The effort was mixied by Joseph McQueen and mastered by Mike Kalajian.

Tells Sgrosso:

“These were songs that I initially wrote years ago although they never really fit exactly into the mold for any of my bands. I felt like there was still potential for them to serve a purpose somewhere down the line. When I decided to create some musical themes for the podcast, these 2 songs immediately came to mind. From there I began updating them with newer and more modern elements that I find interesting while still working well in an instrumental context. All the downtime in 2021 enabled me to focus more on my technique of incorporating more speed and shred with my solo playing, it’s been a rewarding challenge for sure.”

About his own new podcast ‘Raise The Bridge’:

“A lot changed for me personally during the pandemic lockdowns last year. A big part of it was taking a year off from drinking and refocusing my priorities on my mental and physical health. Part of what got me through the days was running and listening to podcasts, which I really enjoy learning more about interesting people and their experiences.

As a musician, I tend to get stuck in my own head…a lot…so starting my own podcast enabled me to step outside of myself and get into the minds of some very talented people that I’ve become friends with over the years. It’s been an enjoyable learning experience for me, as well as therapeutic in many ways.”

Some of the guests lined up for the series include:

Dan Jacobs (Atreyu)

Joey Bradford (The Used)

Nick Depirro (Night Verses)

Elliot Sloan (Night Fiends)

Javier Reyes (Animals As Leaders/Mestis)

Nik Hill (Ignite)

Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues/Nails)