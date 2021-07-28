Burnt River Premiere New Single "Mount Eternal/Genesis" From Upcoming New Album "Ant Hill Kids"

Gatineau, Quebec-based deathcore/death metal trio Burnt River premiere a new single called “Mount Eternal/Genesis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ant Hill Kids", which will arrive in stores later this year.

Check out now "Mount Eternal/Genesis" below.

Line-up:

Guillaume Villeneuve - Vocals

Kris Chayer - Guitars

Sebastien Lalonde-Ricordi - Drums

Credits:

Mixed/Mastered by Sammy Morales

Logo by Echo Graphic

Artwork by Andkill

Video by Malevolent Media