Burnt River Premiere New Single "Mount Eternal/Genesis" From Upcoming New Album "Ant Hill Kids"
Gatineau, Quebec-based deathcore/death metal trio Burnt River premiere a new single called “Mount Eternal/Genesis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ant Hill Kids", which will arrive in stores later this year.
Check out now "Mount Eternal/Genesis" below.
Line-up:
Guillaume Villeneuve - Vocals
Kris Chayer - Guitars
Sebastien Lalonde-Ricordi - Drums
Credits:
Mixed/Mastered by Sammy Morales
Logo by Echo Graphic
Artwork by Andkill
Video by Malevolent Media
