Tracheotomy Premiere New Song "My Fragmented Existence"
South Florida-based based deathcore outfit Tracheotomy premiere a new song entitled “My Fragmented Existence”, streaming for you below.
Line-up:
Vocals - Simon Mariante-Aguiar
Bass- Jay Jealousy
Guitar - Nicholas Corcillo
Guitar- Santiago Ordonez
