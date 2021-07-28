Shiva Premiere New Song & Video "Plagued" From New Album "Planet Eater"
Sydney, Australia-based deathcore unit Shiva premiere a new single and music video named "Plagued", streaming via youTube for you below. The track is off their new album "Planet Eater".
