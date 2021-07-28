Mehenet Premiere New Track "The Mystery of Nations" From Upcoming New Album "NG'Ambu"

New Orleans-based black metal quintet Mehenet premiere a new song titled “The Mystery of Nations”, taken from their upcoming new album "NG'Ambu". The record will be released on CD, LP, and digital by Gilead Media and cassette by Stygian Black Hand.

Tell the band:

"This song contends with a spirit of vengeance. The decisive moment of enacting revenge is a dance between cunning and calculation. This song deals with the survivalism required to assimilate and corrupt the devices of your enemy against themselves. The weaponization of their religion, magic and customs against themselves. The sovereignty it requires to steal your enemies life, and make it into a libation. The core of this song was written after an ecstatic moment experienced while drinking from the skull of a confederate soldier. The atonal quality to these riffs is intentional. The deliberate discomfort of the tone reflects the mocking gesture of derision: ‘I will wear your mask, I will smile like you, and you will invite me in for the kill.’”

Add the band about the album:

"All the songs on the new album are inspired by a couple traditional pontos cantados sung for particular Mavambos. We have meditated on what these powers mean to us with regards to our own unique experiences, struggles, relationships, and from there fashioned the songs both as an offering and as a manifestation of those forces."