Rivers Of Nihil Premiere New Song & Music Video "Clean" From Upcoming New Album "The Work"

Rivers Of Nihil premiere a new official music video for their single “Clean“, which is the first advance track to arrive from their forthcoming record “The Work“. Metal Blade Records have a September 24th release date slated for the album.

Explains bassist/lyricist Adam Biggs:

“What does life all really boil down to in the end? You can be lovey-dovey about the good times, and savor the sweetness that life sometimes provides, but beneath everything is work, struggle, someone is always getting a raw deal, someone’s always sweating it out in the mines somewhere so you can enjoy your diamonds.

This has always proved true in everything I’ve ever done in life. Most people reading this know me as a member of a successful band, but beneath it is constant work. Physical, emotional, spiritual work. All the time. Every day.

And I know that it’s like this across the board for just about anyone in at least some capacity, so I figured this subject would be relatable to a lot of people.”

Adds Biggs:

“We always just sort of do this thing and it grows. I guess that could change at some point. But thinking about things that way doesn’t seem to get me anywhere either. Better to focus on the work in front of us, as it turns out. If we’ve learned anything for certain in the last year or so, it’s that the future can be murky, we’re not really owed anything, and it can all be taken away any second. But for now, we press on.”

“The Work” - Track list:

01 – “The Tower (Theme From “The Work”)”

02 – “Dreaming Black Clockwork”

03 – “Wait”

04 – “Focus”

05 – “Clean”

06 – “The Void From Which No Sound Escapes”

07 – “MORE?”

08 – “Tower 2”

09 – “Episode”

10 – “Maybe One Day”

11 – “Terrestria IV: Work”