Dee Snider Premieres New Single “Down But Never Out”

With this Friday’s (July 30th) release of his new solo release “Leave A Scar” approaching, Dee Snider premieres another single from it. Below you can stream the new track “Down But Never Out“ via YouTube and Spotify.

Dee Snider once again worked on that album with Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta.