Dee Snider Premieres New Single “Down But Never Out”
Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)
With this Friday’s (July 30th) release of his new solo release “Leave A Scar” approaching, Dee Snider premieres another single from it. Below you can stream the new track “Down But Never Out“ via YouTube and Spotify.
Dee Snider once again worked on that album with Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Slipknot & Slipknot Members Black Out Their Insta
- Next Article:
Rivers Of Nihil Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Dee Snider Premieres Single “Down But Never Out”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.