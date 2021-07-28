"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Dee Snider Premieres New Single “Down But Never Out”

posted Jul 28, 2021 at 2:30 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Hatebreed

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

With this Friday’s (July 30th) release of his new solo release “Leave A Scar” approaching, Dee Snider premieres another single from it. Below you can stream the new track “Down But Never Out“ via YouTube and Spotify.

Dee Snider once again worked on that album with Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Dee Snider Premieres Single “Down But Never Out”"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 