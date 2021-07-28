"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Headline News

Slipknot & Slipknot Members Black Out Their Instagram In Honor Of The Late Drummer Joey Jordison

posted Jul 28, 2021 at 2:18 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Slipknot

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot and their respective band members honored their deceased ex-bandmate and founding drummer Joey Jordison. The only 46 years old musician's passing was announced by his family, who revealed that Jordison passed away in his sleep.

Being a founding member of the band , Jordison held the designation of #1 in Slipknot up until his departure in 2013. In honour to Joey Jordison's untimely passing, Slipknot and most of its members blacked out their Instagram accounts:

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Slipknot & Slipknot Members Black Out Their Insta"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 