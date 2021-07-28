Headline News
Slipknot & Slipknot Members Black Out Their Instagram In Honor Of The Late Drummer Joey Jordison
Slipknot and their respective band members honored their deceased ex-bandmate and founding drummer Joey Jordison. The only 46 years old musician's passing was announced by his family, who revealed that Jordison passed away in his sleep.
Being a founding member of the band , Jordison held the designation of #1 in Slipknot up until his departure in 2013. In honour to Joey Jordison's untimely passing, Slipknot and most of its members blacked out their Instagram accounts:
