Slipknot & Slipknot Members Black Out Their Instagram In Honor Of The Late Drummer Joey Jordison

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot and their respective band members honored their deceased ex-bandmate and founding drummer Joey Jordison. The only 46 years old musician's passing was announced by his family, who revealed that Jordison passed away in his sleep.

Being a founding member of the band , Jordison held the designation of #1 in Slipknot up until his departure in 2013. In honour to Joey Jordison's untimely passing, Slipknot and most of its members blacked out their Instagram accounts: