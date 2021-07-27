Breaking News

Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead Aged 46

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Joey Jordison, best known as the drummer of Iowa nine piece Slipknot, has reportedly died in his sleep. He was 46 years old. No further details have been confirmed thus far and a message from the family reads as follows:

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

Jordison co wrote a number of Slipknot songs during his time with Slipknot, whom he joined when they were still called The Pale Ones, before leaving in 2013. He was also a founding member of Murderdolls along with Tripp Elsen of Static-X and most recently was known for his work with Scar The Martyr and Sinsaenum.