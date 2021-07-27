2021 Josefstadt By Brutal Assault Finalizes Lineup
Mini Brutal Assault (AKA Josefstadt) has announced the final bands that will be playing over three days in just a couple of weeks in the Czech Republic. Vader and Hypocrisy were the two big names on the list, bringing the total number of bands up to 42--14 bands a day with no overlapping bands. Normally, there is no way to see all of the bands at Brutal Assault, but with the scaled-down setup, attendees can witness every band if they choose.
Vader wasn't a big surprise as two of the bands they are currently touring with were already on the program. Metal Underground will be at two of Vader's shows this week in Poland as well.
For more on the bands, and to purchase tickets, click on the image below.
