Reaping Asmodeia Premiere New Song & Music Video “False Awakening” From Upcoming New Album "Darkened Infinity"
Minneapolis-based progressive/technical death metal outfit Reaping Asmodeia premiere their music video for “False Awakening”, taken from their upcoming new album "Darkened Infinity", which will be out in stores on October 15 via Prosthetic Records.
Tell the group:
“It seems surreal at this point to finally be sharing our new album with all of you, but today we begin to do just that. We feel that ‘False Awakening’ is a perfect way to begin to illustrate what we have constructed with Darkened Infinity.”
Adding:
“The darkness and intensity in this song and video bears a reflection of how vile our own actions can get lost in cognitive distortion, a theme and tone present throughout the album. A false awakening is an out of body experience that happens when you wake up from a dream only to realize that you’re still sleeping, superseding with a new perception and path in consciousness that takes shape when you are able to step outside of yourself.”
