Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia) Premiere New Song "Reign Through Fire"
Band Photo: Katatonia (?)
Grand Cadaver - the group featuring frontman Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), guitarists Stefan Lagergren (ex-Expulsion) and Alex Stjernfeldt (Let Them Hang, Novarupta), bassist Christian Jansson (Pagandom), and drummer Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia) - premiere their track "Reign Through Fire" streaming via Spotify below:
Explains guitarist Lagergren:
"This first single is just five guys in a room playing death metal. Plain and simple. We brought some Marshalls and HM-2s and started cranking out the next chapter of Grand Cadaver, a chapter that continues the path of blood and death that our Madness Comes EP started last year. It might get a bit weirder this time, but it’s still a big slab of feel-bad Swedish death metal.
And the B-side to this single is special. L.G. Petrov’s passing hit us hard. He is a big part of why we love this style of metal, and his impact on this band is enormous. We chose to record 'Supposed to Rot' as a celebration of L.G. and his years of service to death metal. It’s unquestionably a classic, and a perfect song; two minutes of killer riffs, killer vocals, drive and fantastic lyrics."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Montezuma’s Revenge Premiere New Music Video For "
- Next Article:
Reaping Asmodeia Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity) Premiere Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.