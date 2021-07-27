Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia) Premiere New Song "Reign Through Fire"

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

Grand Cadaver - the group featuring frontman Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), guitarists Stefan Lagergren (ex-Expulsion) and Alex Stjernfeldt (Let Them Hang, Novarupta), bassist Christian Jansson (Pagandom), and drummer Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia) - premiere their track "Reign Through Fire" streaming via Spotify below:

Explains guitarist Lagergren:

"This first single is just five guys in a room playing death metal. Plain and simple. We brought some Marshalls and HM-2s and started cranking out the next chapter of Grand Cadaver, a chapter that continues the path of blood and death that our Madness Comes EP started last year. It might get a bit weirder this time, but it’s still a big slab of feel-bad Swedish death metal.

And the B-side to this single is special. L.G. Petrov’s passing hit us hard. He is a big part of why we love this style of metal, and his impact on this band is enormous. We chose to record 'Supposed to Rot' as a celebration of L.G. and his years of service to death metal. It’s unquestionably a classic, and a perfect song; two minutes of killer riffs, killer vocals, drive and fantastic lyrics."