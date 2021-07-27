Montezuma’s Revenge Premiere New Music Video For "Soyux-111 (Terrore Su Venere)" From New Album "S.W.I.M"
Moscow stoner doom/sludge act Montezuma’s Revenge premiere a new music video for “Soyux-111 (Terrore Su Venere)”, taken from their new album "S.W.I.M", out now on DTH Records.
Check out now "Soyux-111 (Terrore Su Venere)" below.
