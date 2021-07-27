Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video “Hollow Prison” - Despised Icon Singer Alex Erian Guests

Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new music video for their song “Hollow Prison“, which features a guest appearance of Despised Icon singer Alex Erian. “Hollow Prison“ is off the band's impending new record “Absolvere“, which is slated for a September 24th release by Unique Leader Records.