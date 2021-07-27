Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video “Hollow Prison” - Despised Icon Singer Alex Erian Guests
Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new music video for their song “Hollow Prison“, which features a guest appearance of Despised Icon singer Alex Erian. “Hollow Prison“ is off the band's impending new record “Absolvere“, which is slated for a September 24th release by Unique Leader Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Metal Church React To The Passing Of Mike Howe
- Next Article:
Montezuma’s Revenge Premiere New Music Video For "
0 Comments on "Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.