Metal Church React To The Passing Of Frontman Mike Howe

posted Jul 27, 2021 at 2:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Mike Howe - the 55-year-old singer for the long-running metal band Metal Church - has sadly passed away. The group themselves released the below statement via social media:

“It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time.”

A cause of death was not revealed so far. Mike Howe had originally joined Metal Church in 1988, staying with them until 1996. He would later return to front the outfit from 2015 until his unexpected passing.

