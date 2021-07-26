Breaking News
Metal Church Vocalist, Mike Howe, Passes Away At 55 Years Of Age
As reported on the band's Facebook page, Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. No further information is available at this time. Metalunderground sends our condolences to his family, friends and band mates.
So sorry for Mike's passing, I have known Mike since he was a baby. Like a family member or cousin if you will. You couldn't find a nicer guy in the world. Our hearts are broken for his family and friends. The world was a nicer place because Mike was in it.