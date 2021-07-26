Lords And Liars Premiere New Song & Music Video "Killdozer"
Lords And Liars premiere a new song and music video “Killdozer”, tstreaming via YouTube for you below. The song is inspired by the story of Marvin John Heemeyer, who demolished 13 buildings in Granby, CO with a homemade Killdozer vehicle in 2004, after Heemeyer and Granby town officials disagreed over fines for violating city health ordinances.
