Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album's Title & Teases First New Music From It

In a recent birthday greeting to a Megadeth fan via his Cameo page, Dave Mustaine was back in the studio and revealed that the title of the band's upcoming record will be "The Sick, the Dying and the Dead".

Mustaine appears to be putting final touches on the band's 16th studio full-length and ans also offers a few seconds of the new album's title track:

“If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background — look over my shoulder, uh oh! — there’s the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you’re getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday. This is the beginning of the song ‘The Sick, the Dying and the Dead,’ which is our title track.”

In another post Dave Mustaine teased that Megadeth's new bassist was in the studio, which fans believed to be Testament's current bass player Steve Di Gorgio.

Megadeth will be out on the road again with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed kicking off the run on August 20th, 2021. The trek will be hitting the below cities:

Aug. 20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 21 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

Sep. 01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sep. 04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sep. 05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sep. 11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival*

Sep. 12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 13 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep. 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sep. 16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Sep. 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Sep. 24 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Sep. 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Sep. 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Oct. 01 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 02 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

*Festival date featuring all four bands.