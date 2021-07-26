Headline News
Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album's Title & Teases First New Music From It
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
In a recent birthday greeting to a Megadeth fan via his Cameo page, Dave Mustaine was back in the studio and revealed that the title of the band's upcoming record will be "The Sick, the Dying and the Dead".
Mustaine appears to be putting final touches on the band's 16th studio full-length and ans also offers a few seconds of the new album's title track:
“If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background — look over my shoulder, uh oh! — there’s the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you’re getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday. This is the beginning of the song ‘The Sick, the Dying and the Dead,’ which is our title track.”
You can watch the tease below.
In another post Dave Mustaine teased that Megadeth's new bassist was in the studio, which fans believed to be Testament's current bass player Steve Di Gorgio.
Megadeth will be out on the road again with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed kicking off the run on August 20th, 2021. The trek will be hitting the below cities:
Aug. 20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 21 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 22 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
Sep. 01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Sep. 04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sep. 05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
Sep. 11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival*
Sep. 12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep. 13 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep. 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sep. 16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep. 18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sep. 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Sep. 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Sep. 24 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Sep. 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Sep. 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Oct. 01 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Oct. 02 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
*Festival date featuring all four bands.

