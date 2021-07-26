Triacanthos Premiere New Song "Pagan North" From Upcoming Debut Album "Apotheosis"
U.S. black metal unit Triacanthos premiere a new song called “Pagan North”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Apotheosis", set for release on September 25th by Purity Through Fire.
