Venefixion Premiere New Song "Of Wolves and Goats" From Upcoming Debut Album "A Sigh From Below"

French thrashing black metal quintet Venefixion premiere a new song entitled “Of Wolves and Goats”, taken from their upcoming debut album "A Sigh From Below". The record has been slated for an October 1 release date by Iron Bonehead Productions.

Check out now "Of Wolves and Goats" below.