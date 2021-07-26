Venefixion Premiere New Song "Of Wolves and Goats" From Upcoming Debut Album "A Sigh From Below"
French thrashing black metal quintet Venefixion premiere a new song entitled “Of Wolves and Goats”, taken from their upcoming debut album "A Sigh From Below". The record has been slated for an October 1 release date by Iron Bonehead Productions.
Check out now "Of Wolves and Goats" below.
