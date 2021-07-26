Shedon Necros Premiere Debut Single
Athens, Greece-based death metal/hardcore band Shedon Necros premiere their self-titled debut single. The band's debut album will be released in early 2022.
Check out now "Shedon Necros" streaming below.
