KK’s Priest (Ex-Judas Priest) Premiere New Music Video “Brothers Of The Road”

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

A new official music video for KK’s Priest‘s latest advance track “Brothers Of The Road” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The group is led by former Judas Priest members guitarist KK Downing and singer Tim “Ripper” Owens. Their debut full-length “Sermons Of The Sinner” will drop on October 01st, 2021.