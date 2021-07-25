Worm Shepherd Premiere New Music Video For "Ov Sword and Nail" From Upcoming New Album "In The Wake Ov Sòl"
Worm Shepherd premiere a new music video for “Ov Sword and Nail”, off their new album "In The Wake Ov Sòl", out in stores now via Unique Leader.
