Schizogoat Premiere New Song & Music Video "Necrowar" From Upcoming New EP "War, Pestilence and Sacrifice"
Schizogoat premiere a new song and music video “Necrowar”, taken from their upcoming new EP "War, Pestilence and Sacrifice", which will be out in stores August 31st via the Helldprod.
Check out now "Necrowar" streaming via YouTube for you below.
