Feral Lord Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming New Album "Purity of Corruption"
Feral Lord premiere title track to their upcoming new album "Purity of Corruption", due out in stores August 28th on Vargheist Records.
Check out now "Purity of Corruption" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venues Premiere New Music Video “Whydah Gally”
- Next Article:
Sars Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Feral Lord Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.