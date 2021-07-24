Venues Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Whydah Gally”

Venues premiere another new official music video from their impending new record “Solace“. The latest NSFW clip is for their single “Whydah Gally” is streaming via Youtube for you below. The clip continues the story of their previously music videos for “Rite Of Passage“, “Shifting Colors“, “Uncaged Birds” and “Mountains“. Arising Empire will release the new album “Solace” on August 27th.

Tells frontwoman Robin:

“‘Whydah Gally‘ was actually one of my favorite songs on ‘Solace‘ from the start! It’s full of power and takes you on a stormy journey, from the first few seconds, on which you can only get off at the end. The story behind ‘Whydah Gally‘ is this. I said to the rest of the band that I really wanted to write a pirate song. Shortly afterwards, Valentin did the instrumentals and Lela and I started the lyrical story.”