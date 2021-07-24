Sleep Waker Premiere New Music Video For "Alias"
Sleep Waker premiere a new music video for “Alias”, taken from their new album of the same name, out in stores now via UNFD.
Says drummer Frankie Mish:
“‘Alias‘ is the final piece of the album. It’s the culmination of years of work from us, and concepts that have slowly been building since the beginning of the band. We specifically wanted this song to hit all the points on this album and really show the evolution. By the time you get to ‘Distance‘, the final song, you’ve come full circle and really feel the journey and full breath of the songs.”
“Our music videos have always had a conceptual B story — even the playthroughs. We hope that now one of the final pieces has been revealed, we’ll be transitioning into a new chapter of Sleep Waker as a whole.”
