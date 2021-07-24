MØL Premiere New Single & Music Video “Photophobic” From Upcoming New Album “Diorama”

MØL‘s new album “Diorama” has been announced for a November 05th release by Nuclear Blast Records. The band recorded the outing with Tue Madsen (Gojira, Meshuggah), who also oversaw the mixing duties for it. The single “Photophobic” is the first to arrive from the effort and an official music video for it can be streamed below.

Comments singer Kim Song Sternkopf:

“‘Photophobic‘ is centered around denial and self-deception. Fear of exposure of one’s past. The song encapsulates the dread of forcefully venturing through the painful but nonetheless important places of one self and your history.”

Adds guitarist Nicolai Busse Bladt:

“Writing our debut ‘Jord‘ seemed like the culmination of our first two EPs. We had achieved a sound and an approach to creating music that is distinctly ours. ‘Diorama‘ is both refinement and exploration. I wanted to refine our sound, melodies, and compositions, but also push the boundaries of our music and explore new paths and things we haven’t done before. Our approach to music has never been restricted by any dogmas and we’re stalwart believers in eclecticism.”