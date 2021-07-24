Aborted Premiere New Single & Visualizer Clip “Drag Me To Hell” - Filip Danielsson Of Humanity’s Last Breath Guests

Aborted‘s new single “Drag Me To Hell” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. Filip Danielsson of Humanity’s Last Breath guests on the track, which can also be found on Aborted‘s impending new record “ManiaCult“, due out in stores September 10th.





Tell Aborted:

“Alright alright! It’s good old Jack Burton here, and he’s got one thing to say: ‘get ready for the boom stick!’ We have such sights to show you - or rather sounds to play you - with the next single from ‘ManiaCult‘, ‘Drag Me to Hell‘. Trust me, you’re going to want to click that button and spread it before Wayland comes for YOU.

We also welcome Filip Danielsson of Humanity’s Last Breath to the ‘ManiaCult‘ via a killer guest spot. Considering Wayland’s goal is the end of humanity, we’d say Filip’s support is a great harbinger…”