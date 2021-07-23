Ovtlier Premiere New Official Music Video "Bulletproof"

Ovtlier premiere a new new official music video titled “Bulletproof”, streaming via YouTube below.

Comments frontman Joey Arena:

“We live in an age where everything has become politicized; from image to virus. I have watched both bands and people label and segregate one another solely based on a difference of not character but opinion. We are force-fed so much false information by the media, although many are aware, we still have lost some humanity.”

He adds:

“I look forward to the day people can look to grey area and realize there’s more to it all. “Bulletproof” is a call to my fellow man to remove the veils and look into the grey. These corrupt politicians are playing you. I don’t care what side you stand on or what biased feelings you hold to your “party.” … Our “leaders” don’t want unity, for that becomes a threat to their agenda. I’m fed up. I want the old model to fall so we can build in its stead. It’s time for change and that starts with us.”