Carnifex Premiere New Music Video For "Graveside Confessions" From Upcoming New Album
Carnifex announce their eighth studio full-length titled “Graveside Confessions“. The 15-song outing will feature the various singles they have put out over the past few months, along with their take on Korn‘s “Dead Bodies Everywhere“. “Graveside Confessions” will arrive in stores on September 03rd via Nuclear Blast. A new music video for the title track has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below.
“Graveside Confessions” track listing:
01 – “Graveside Confessions”
02 – “Pray For Peace”
03 – “Seven Souls”
04 – “Cursed”
05 – “Carry Us Away”
06 – “Talk To The Dead”
07 – “January Nights”
08 – “Cemetery Wander”
09 – “Countess Of Perpetual Torment”
10 – “Dead Bodies Everywhere” (Korn cover)
11 – “Cold Dead Summer”
12 – “Alive For The Last Time”
13 – “Collaborating Like Killers” (Graveside edition)
14 – “My Heart In Atrophy” (Graveside edition)
15 – “Slit Wrist Savior” (Graveside edition)
This fall the band will be out touring with The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, Rivers Of Nihil and Undeath on the ‘Up From The Sewer Tour‘. Dates for that include:
09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater
09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG
09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall
10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
