Carnifex Premiere New Music Video For "Graveside Confessions" From Upcoming New Album

Carnifex announce their eighth studio full-length titled “Graveside Confessions“. The 15-song outing will feature the various singles they have put out over the past few months, along with their take on Korn‘s “Dead Bodies Everywhere“. “Graveside Confessions” will arrive in stores on September 03rd via Nuclear Blast. A new music video for the title track has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below.

“Graveside Confessions” track listing:

01 – “Graveside Confessions”

02 – “Pray For Peace”

03 – “Seven Souls”

04 – “Cursed”

05 – “Carry Us Away”

06 – “Talk To The Dead”

07 – “January Nights”

08 – “Cemetery Wander”

09 – “Countess Of Perpetual Torment”

10 – “Dead Bodies Everywhere” (Korn cover)

11 – “Cold Dead Summer”

12 – “Alive For The Last Time”

13 – “Collaborating Like Killers” (Graveside edition)

14 – “My Heart In Atrophy” (Graveside edition)

15 – “Slit Wrist Savior” (Graveside edition)

This fall the band will be out touring with The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, Rivers Of Nihil and Undeath on the ‘Up From The Sewer Tour‘. Dates for that include:

09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater

09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG

09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall

10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza