Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single “Erase”
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Zeal & Ardor return with another new track from their upcoming self-titled record, which is presently scheduled for a February 11th release date. This second track to arrive from it is named “Erase” and is available to stream below:
Zeal & Ardor will be out on the below European tour with Meshuggah in 2022 to promote the new outing:
05/05 Hamburg, GER – EOA
05/06 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
05/08 Cologne, GER – Palladium
05/09 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
05/10 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
05/12 Munich, GER – Tonhalle
05/13 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
05/14 Nancy, FRA – Nancy M.N.M Festival (no Zeal & Ardor)
05/15 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
05/17 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle
05/18 Tilburg, NET – 013
05/20 Vienna, AUT – Arena
05/21 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
05/22 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
05/23 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
05/24 Little, FRA – L’Aeronef
05/26 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
05/28 Manchester, UK – Academy
05/29 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
05/30 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
06/01 Dublin, IRE – Olympia
06/03 London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Between The Buried And Me Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Carnifex Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single 'Erase'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.