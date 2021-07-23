Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single “Erase”

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Zeal & Ardor return with another new track from their upcoming self-titled record, which is presently scheduled for a February 11th release date. This second track to arrive from it is named “Erase” and is available to stream below:









Zeal & Ardor will be out on the below European tour with Meshuggah in 2022 to promote the new outing:

05/05 Hamburg, GER – EOA

05/06 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

05/08 Cologne, GER – Palladium

05/09 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

05/10 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

05/12 Munich, GER – Tonhalle

05/13 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

05/14 Nancy, FRA – Nancy M.N.M Festival (no Zeal & Ardor)

05/15 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

05/17 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle

05/18 Tilburg, NET – 013

05/20 Vienna, AUT – Arena

05/21 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

05/22 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

05/23 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

05/24 Little, FRA – L’Aeronef

05/26 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

05/28 Manchester, UK – Academy

05/29 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

05/30 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

06/01 Dublin, IRE – Olympia

06/03 London, UK – Royal Albert Hall