Between The Buried And Me Premiere New Single “Revolution In Limbo”

Between The Buried And Me premiere a second advance track from their new studio album “Colors II“ which will be out on August 20th through Sumerian Records. That new single is called “Revolution In Limbo” and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tells singer Tommy Giles:

“I’m so excited for you all to hear this track!! And yes, this section is a beautiful duet with Blake Richardson and myself. We looked into each other’s eyes while recording it… actually he recorded his vocals at home because last year was scary. Remember last year?? Well, we wrote some sick shit.”

You can catch the band live on the below dates:

08/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

08/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

08/06 Washington, DC – Black Cat

08/08 New York, NY – Gramercy

08/09 New York, NY – Gramercy

08/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium

08/11 Hartford, CT – The Webster Theatre

08/13 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

08/14 Rochester, NY – Anthology

08/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

08/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

08/17 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

08/19 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

08/20 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

08/21 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Theater

08/22 Lawrence, KS – Granada

08/23 Denver, CO – Summit

08/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

08/26 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory

08/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

08/29 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

08/31 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

09/01 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp

09/02 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

09/03 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club

09/04 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent

09/06 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/07 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/08 Houston, TX – Rise

09/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

09/11 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

09/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

09/15 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground

09/17 Charlotte, NC – Underground