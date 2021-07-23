Between The Buried And Me Premiere New Single “Revolution In Limbo”
Between The Buried And Me premiere a second advance track from their new studio album “Colors II“ which will be out on August 20th through Sumerian Records. That new single is called “Revolution In Limbo” and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells singer Tommy Giles:
“I’m so excited for you all to hear this track!! And yes, this section is a beautiful duet with Blake Richardson and myself. We looked into each other’s eyes while recording it… actually he recorded his vocals at home because last year was scary. Remember last year?? Well, we wrote some sick shit.”
You can catch the band live on the below dates:
08/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
08/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
08/06 Washington, DC – Black Cat
08/08 New York, NY – Gramercy
08/09 New York, NY – Gramercy
08/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium
08/11 Hartford, CT – The Webster Theatre
08/13 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance
08/14 Rochester, NY – Anthology
08/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
08/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
08/17 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
08/19 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
08/20 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
08/21 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Theater
08/22 Lawrence, KS – Granada
08/23 Denver, CO – Summit
08/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
08/26 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory
08/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
08/29 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
08/31 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
09/01 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp
09/02 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram
09/03 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
09/04 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent
09/06 Dallas, TX – Trees
09/07 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/08 Houston, TX – Rise
09/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
09/11 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
09/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room
09/15 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground
09/17 Charlotte, NC – Underground
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single "Erase"
0 Comments on "Between The Buried And Me Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.