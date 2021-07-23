Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single “Parasite”
The new Bullet For My Valentine single “Parasite” has premiered online via YouTube and Spotify, as the second advance track from their upcoming self-titled album. An October 22nd release has been scheduled for that effort by Spinefarm Records.

