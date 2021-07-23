Ex Deo (Kataklysm) Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)” - Unleash The Archer’s Brittney Slayes Guests

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

Kataklysm singer Maurizio Iacono‘s Ex Deo premiere their new single and lyric video “Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)” from the band's forthcoming record “The Thirteen Years Of Nero“. Unleash The Archers frontwoman Brittney Slayes guests on this track and also appears in the below clip.

“The Thirteen Years Of Nero” will be released on August 27th by Napalm Records.

Explains Iacono:

“Queen Boudicca has been a symbol of freedom and rebellion in England since her ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield defending her people and their beliefs. Rome, in full expansion and under the rule of emperor Nero, was on a mission to annex Britain as a Roman province after the death of King Prasutagus (Boudicca’s husband). The Roman treaty died, and so did peace.

The song embodies the tense exchange and mind frame of Boudicca against the Roman Empire’s invasion and occupation. We are thrilled that Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers accepted the invitation to guest and deliver a powerful performance on this song. There’s no one that better embodies the fighting spirit of Boudicca in metal than Brittney – the choice was clear. Prepare to be transported to ancient times of war and let the metal flow!”

Tells Slayes:

“I was beyond excited to get the invite to be a part of this project! I am a huge Ex Deo fan, plus I love the history and mythology they always incorporate into their albums, so it was a huge honour. Not to mention getting to ‘play’ the role of the iconic and powerful Boudicca was the chance of a lifetime! I have always been inspired by the warrior queen of the Iceni and could not wait to lend my voice to her part. Here’s hoping everyone enjoys this track as much as I do!”