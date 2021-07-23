Inferi Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mesmeric Horror” From Upcoming Album “Vile Genesis”
Inferi‘s fifth studio full-length “Vile Genesis” is slated for a September 10th release by The Artisan Era. The single and music video “Mesmeric Horror” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below.
Recording sessions for the album were helmed by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon) and Helge C. Balzer created the cover artwork.
“Vile Genesis” track listing:
01 – “No Gods But Our Flesh”
02 – “Maelstrom Prison”
03 – “Simian Hive”
04 – “From Exile To Exaltation”
05 – “Vile Genesis”
06 – “Mesmeric Horror”
07 – “Carving Thine Kingdom”
08 – “Heirs Of The Descent”
You can catch Inferi live this fall w/ Black Crown Initiate and Arkaik on the below dates:
09/30 Reading, PA – Reverb
10/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
10/02 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class
10/03 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
10/05 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s (Stan’s Room)
10/06 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
10/07 Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
10/08 Dallas, TX – Reno’s
10/09 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
10/10 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
10/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
10/13 Nashville, TN – The End
10/14 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
10/15 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611
10/16 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
10/17 Manchester, NH – Jewel
