Inferi Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mesmeric Horror” From Upcoming Album “Vile Genesis”

Inferi‘s fifth studio full-length “Vile Genesis” is slated for a September 10th release by The Artisan Era. The single and music video “Mesmeric Horror” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below.

Recording sessions for the album were helmed by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon) and Helge C. Balzer created the cover artwork.

“Vile Genesis” track listing:

01 – “No Gods But Our Flesh”

02 – “Maelstrom Prison”

03 – “Simian Hive”

04 – “From Exile To Exaltation”

05 – “Vile Genesis”

06 – “Mesmeric Horror”

07 – “Carving Thine Kingdom”

08 – “Heirs Of The Descent”

You can catch Inferi live this fall w/ Black Crown Initiate and Arkaik on the below dates:

09/30 Reading, PA – Reverb

10/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

10/02 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class

10/03 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

10/05 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s (Stan’s Room)

10/06 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

10/07 Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

10/08 Dallas, TX – Reno’s

10/09 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/10 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

10/13 Nashville, TN – The End

10/14 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

10/15 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611

10/16 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

10/17 Manchester, NH – Jewel