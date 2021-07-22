Necronautical Premiere New Song "Necropsychonautics" From Upcoming New Album "Slain In The Spirit"
Necronautical premiere a new song entitled “Necropsychonautics”, taken from their upcoming new album "Slain In The Spirit", which will be out August 20 via Candlelight/Spinefarm.
Check out now "Necropsychonautics" below.
