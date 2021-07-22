Caronte Premiere New Song & Music Video "Black Flames of Maion"
Italian occult-doom metal band Caronte premiere a new song called “Black Flames of Maion”, featuring the Austrian band Our Survival Depends On Us. The track streaming below will eventually appear on a new Caronte EP to be released in March 2022, which will also contain three other forthcoming singles, each of which will feature a new special guest.
Check out now "Black Flames of Maion" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bastarður (Sólstafir) Premiere "Viral Tumor"
- Next Article:
Necronautical Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Caronte Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.