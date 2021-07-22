Caronte Premiere New Song & Music Video "Black Flames of Maion"

Italian occult-doom metal band Caronte premiere a new song called “Black Flames of Maion”, featuring the Austrian band Our Survival Depends On Us. The track streaming below will eventually appear on a new Caronte EP to be released in March 2022, which will also contain three other forthcoming singles, each of which will feature a new special guest.

Check out now "Black Flames of Maion" below.