Bastarður (Sólstafir) Premiere New Song "Viral Tumor" From Upcoming Debut Album "Satan’s Loss of Son"
Bastarður - the crust punk project of Sólstafir singer/guitarist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason - premiere a new song entitled “Viral Tumor”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Satan’s Loss of Son". The record will be released by Season of Mist on October 29th.
The album features drummer Birgir Jónsson (Dimma), and also includes guest vocals by Marc Grewe (Morgoth, Insidious Disease) and Primordial’s Alan Averill, as well as guest guitar leads and soloing by Ragnar Zolberg (who has performed live bass for Sólstafir) and Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson from Skálmöld.
