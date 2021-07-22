Bad Omens Premiere Live EP "Live"

A new live EP from Bad Omens aptly titled “Live” has premiered tonight. It’s a digital edition of the live half of their recent ‘Record Store Day‘ drop “Live + Unplugged“. Live performance clips for all of the songs featured on the outing can be streamed below:





“Live” track listing:

01 – “Glass Houses” (live)

02 – “The Worst In Me” (live)

03 – “Never Know” (live)

04 – “Careful What You Wish For” (live)

05 – “Limits” (live)

06 – “Dethrone” (live)

07 – “Mercy” (live)