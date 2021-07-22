KK’s Priest (Ex-Judas Priest) Premiere “Brothers Of The Road”
KK’s Priest - the band led up by ex-Judas Priest members KK Downing (guitars) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) - premiere their new advance track, “Brothers Of The Road“. This single will be featured on the group’s debut full-length “Sermons Of The Sinner“, which is scheduled for an October 01st release by Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.
