Spirit Breaker Premiere New Music Video “Flauros”
Spirit Breaker premiere a new music video for their latest single “Flauros“. You can stream the clip via YouTube below, while the group’s Solid State Records debut album “Cura Nata” will be released on August 13th, 2021.
