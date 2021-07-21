"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Virial Premiere New Song & Music Video "March Of Prometheus" From Upcoming New Album "Transhumanism"

posted Jul 21, 2021 at 3:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Virial - a melodic technical death metal from Italy and Austria - premiere their new track named "March Of Prometheus", streaming via YouTube for you below. The will release their new album "Transhumanism" on September 24, which was mixed at Mordor Sounds Studio by Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, Blotted Science, Hannes Grossmann) and mastered at Woodshed Studio by Victor Santura (Dark Fortress, Triptykon).

