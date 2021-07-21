Eyes of Perdition Premiere New Song & Music Video "When Deeply Ingrained Traumas Spill Forth Like Maggots in Carrion" From Debut EP "Incendiary Truths"

Las Vegas-based hardcore/slam band Eyes of Perdition premiere a new music video “When Deeply Ingrained Traumas Spill Forth Like Maggots in Carrion”, taken from their debut EP "Incendiary Truths".

Eyes of Perdition are:

Lindsay O. - Vocals

Chasen Vogel - Guitars / Bass

Terence Harper - Guitars / Bass

Dekota Martin - Drums