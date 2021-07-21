Arx Atrata Premiere New Music Video For "Succession" From Split Release With Bleakwinter Shrine "The Warrior Cycle"
Atmospheric black metal unit Arx Atrata from Nottingham, UK premiere a new music video for “Succession”, taken from their split album with Bleakwinter Shrine named "The Warrior Cycle".
Explains Arx Atrata‘s Ben Sizer:
“The Warrior Cycle was unusual in that although it was an instrumental release it was built around a strong narrative theme, the idea coming from Bleakwinter Shrine as a way to unify our work on the split record. With no lyrics to explain it, we decided to have the storyline included in the liner notes to give listeners some additional context and help them paint the imagery in their minds while listening to the record. But there was a realization that we could go further and show the storyline visually, setting the music to a short video that really captures the essence of the theme and provides an interpretation of the events within”.
