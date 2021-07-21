Mono Premiere New Song & Cinematic Music Video "Riptide" From Upcoming New Album "Pilgrimage Of The Soul"

“Pilgrimage Of The Soul” Mono‘s eleventh studio album has been scheduled for a September 17th release date by Temporary Residence Ltd.. The effort was both recorded and mixed by Steve Albini (Nirvana, Chevelle) at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, IL.

An official cinematic music video for the first advance track “Riptide” is streaming via YouTube for you below.

“Pilgrimage Of The Soul” track listing:

01 – “Riptide”

02 – “Imperfect Things”

03 – “Heaven In A Wild Flower”

04 – “To See A World”

05 – “Innocence”

06 – “The Auguries”

07 – “Hold Infinity In The Palm Of Your Hand”

08 – “And Eternity In An Hour”