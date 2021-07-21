Dying Fetus Announce East Coast September Mini-Tour

Dying Fetus have three dates booked for late September. Tickets for the recently announced shows of that mini-tour in Brooklyn and Baltimore will go on sale this Friday, July 23rd at 10:00am EDT.

09/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (feat. Code Orange, Show Me The Body, Machine Girl, Year Of The Knife)

09/25 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

09/26 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar