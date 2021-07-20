Atra Haeresis Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Pretium?"
International death/black metal band Atra Haeresis premiere a new song and lyric video “Pretium?”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Pretium", which will be out in stores August 26th, 2021 via Satanath Records (Russia), Kryrart Records (Germany), Death Portal Studio (USA).
